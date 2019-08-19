Mansfield suspend midfielders Mellis and Donohue

Mansfield have suspended midfielders Dion Donohue and Jacob Mellis following an alleged serious breach of club discipline.

Neither player was included in the matchday squad in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Carlisle.

The club said in a statement: “Both players will not attend training or be available for matches during this period.

“A full investigation is now in process and the club will make no further comment until the investigation is completed.”