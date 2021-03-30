Manyisa set for short-term Chippa deal - reports

Oupa Manyisa looks set to join Chippa United on a short-term deal running until the end of the season, according to reports.

The former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns man has been without a club since his ill-fated spell at TTM following his departure from Downs.

He now, though, looks set to sign a deal with a new club, with his representative Tshepo Mabona telling SoccerLaduma earlier that the player would be back in the PSL shortly.

Now SoccerLaduma reports that the midfielder will pen a short-term deal with Chippa United, with only the finer details needed to be finalised after a meeting between all parties.

The deal will keep Manyisa at the club until the end of the season and he is expected to be in training with the Chilli Boys as they prepare for their next match against Maritzburg United.

Manyisa reportedly arrived in Eastern Cape towards the end of last week to settle in and after a short time a decision was made.

‘The team is looking at signing Oupa Manyisa,’ a reliable source told SoccerLaduma.

‘The terms are pretty much agreed upon. Everybody is on the same wavelength when it comes to the terms.’