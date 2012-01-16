Maradona has kidney stones removed

A spokesman for the Canadian Specialist Hospital said in a statement that Argentina's 1986 World Cup-winning captain, now coach of United Arab Emirates side Al Wasl, would be discharged within a few hours after a successful operation.

The 51-year-old Argentinian great, who coached his country at the 2010 World Cup, has had various health problems over the years, including when he spent 10 days in intensive care with heart and breathing problems in 2004.

After quitting football in the 1990s, he battled drug addiction, obesity and alcohol abuse. He had a gastric bypass operation in 2005 and had a spell in hospital two years later for alcohol-induced hepatitis.