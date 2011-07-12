Maradona slightly hurt in road crash

Maradona, widely seen as one of the best players in history, underwent routine tests after the accident in the capital's Ezeiza suburb, hospital director Oscar Sico told local television.

Maradona's girlfriend was with him at the time and was also out of danger.

"The two are in a perfect condition, they've hardly suffered any injuries and they came to the hospital by themselves as a precautionary measure," Sico said.

Maradona, 50, is waiting to start a new coaching job at Al Wasl in the United Arab Emirates after failing to keep his last job as head of the national team.

The former player's mother is in hospital at the moment and local media said he was on his way to visit her when the accident took place.

Earlier this week, he stepped in to demand more support for Argentina as Lionel Messi, team-mates and coach Sergio Batista came under fire from media and fans for their performance at the Copa America.