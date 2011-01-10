Maradona to study Premier League offer

Argentina's two big dailies La Nacion and Clarin quoted Maradona as saying: "In February I'm going to England to listen to a firm offer.

"If they convince me, I may take it up," said the former Argentina coach during a visit to the Atlantic resort of Punta del Este in neighbouring Uruguay.

Maradona, 50, gave no indication of which club it might be. Clarin said sources close to Maradona were saying it was Fulham.

"I'm not desperate (but) I know that some day I'll be the coach again of some team," Maradona told a hastily convened news conference.

Maradona has been out of work since his controversial exit as Argentina coach following his World Cup team's 4-0 rout by Germany in July in the quarter-finals of the South Africa tournament.

Media have speculated since then on the 1986 World Cup-winning captain's future in coaching, with unconfirmed reports of offers including one from Aston Villa.