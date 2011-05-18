Maradona warms to challenge in Dubai

The Dubai-based club confirmed a deal with Maradona on Monday but gave no details. Before returning to Dubai Maradona will going home to Buenos Aires later this week.

"It's a marvellous experience that I went looking for. I didn't need any recommendation," Maradona, who had been linked to several jobs since his contract as Argentina coach was not renewed after last year's World Cup, said on Wednesday.

"I'm happy because I saw the opportunity to be able to coach in a country which maybe doesn't have all the stars but a team to lead, good money, (a club) who give you the players you ask for," he told TyC Sports by telephone from Spain.

Maradona said his assistant coaches would be the same two men on his staff at the World Cup in South Africa where his Argentina team were knocked out by Germany in the quarter-finals, Hector Enrique and Alejandro Mancuso.

"There is a signed pre-contract which needs polishing and then we'll have to start thinking about the work," said the 50-year-old 1986 World Cup-winning captain.