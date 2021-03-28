Margeman dreams of representing SA at Olympics

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Grant Margeman is relishing the chance to represent South Africa at the upcoming Summer Olympics scheduled in Tokyo, Japan.

The 22-year-old was selected as part of coach David Notoane's 24-man South Africa U23 squad for a training camp in eThekwini from 21-29 March 2021 during the Fifa international break.

The training camp is part of the preparations for the Summer Olympics scheduled for Tokyo, Japan from 23 July-8 August 2021.

However, Margeman is excited about the prospect of flying the South African flag at the upcoming Olympic games as will have a chance to showcase his talent at the 'biggest sporting event in the world'.

'Firstly it’s an honour to be part of the U23 camp in Durban, it gives me another opportunity to showcase my talent and ability and to show the coach that I deserve to be part of the team for final selection.

'It also gives me a chance to build up my confidence and makes me go back to the club with a good mentality and a positive mindset.

'To be part of the final selection to take part in the upcoming Olympics would be a huge achievement for me, it would be an honour. It’s an event that only comes around once every four years and it's of the biggest sporting event in the world.

'It would be a chance for me to showcase my talent and represent my country and hopefully make the country proud, it would be an honour.'