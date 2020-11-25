Maritzburg appoint Buckley as caretaker coach

Maritzburg United have appointed former Bafana Bafana international Delron Buckley as caretaker coach following the sacking of Eric Tinkler.

The 42-year-old will step up from the assistant coach's role to caretaker coach after the Team of Choice parted ways with Tinkler on Monday.

The Team of Choice will be hoping that the appointment of Buckley will restore the confidence on the training pitch and will be paying especially close attention to the players' mind-sets as they prepare for their upcoming DStv Premiership clash against SuperSport United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday.

‘It's a normal situation when a coach goes, players start thinking about what's going to happen,’ Buckley told his club’s official website.

‘For me now as a caretaker coach I have to boost the players' morale. Get them motivated and get them prepared for the game on Friday.

‘It's up to the players to take the situation into their own hands,’ he continued.

‘It's a do or die game and the minute they put their foot onto the pitch, they must realise that if we are going to win, we are going to have to be aggressive and challenge for every ball.

‘Sometimes when the going gets tough, you can't play pretty football. You have to play the ugly way to win games.’