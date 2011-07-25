Marquinhos moves to Anorthosis

Marquinhos, who was born in Brazil but plays for Bulgaria, is expected to make his debut on Thursday when his new club host Macedonia's Rabotnicki in the Europa League's third qualifying round.

The midfielder joins former Bulgaria coach Stanimir Stoilov and ex-international team-mates Dimitar Ivankov, Stanislav Angelov and Igor Tomasic at Anorthosis, who were the first Cypriot club to reach the Champions League group stage in 2008.