Marseille and Man United face hearing over fans
BERNE - Olympique Marseille and Manchester United face a disciplinary hearing over the behaviour of their fans during Wednesday's Champions League match in France.
A UEFA spokesman said proceedings had been opened against the French team because of the use of lasers by their fans while United's supporters are in trouble for using flares.
The hearing will take place on March 17.
Wednesday's last-16 first-leg match ended 0-0.
