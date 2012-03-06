Marseille beaten by Leroy brace at Evian

Former Marseille player Leroy lobbed the opener in the 15th minute. Goaleeper Steve Mandanda appeared to have denied Leroy a second goal when he parried his header but the 37-year-old playmaker poked the ball in on the rebound.

Without injured forwards Mathieu Valbuena and Loic Remy, Didier Deschamps's side, who will travel to Inter Milan next Tuesday for their Champions League last 16 return leg, barely created any chances.

Marseille stay eighth with 39 points from 26 games, eight points short of third-placed Lille. Evian climbed to 10th spot with 33 points.

The game was originally scheduled for February 11 but was postponed due to a frozen pitch.