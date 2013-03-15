Marseille booed off after draw with Ajaccio

Visiting goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa thwarted Marseille who remained third with 51 points from 29 games, two points behind Olympique Lyon and six adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Ochoa tipped an Andre Ayew effort over the bar in the 15th minute and 10 minutes later the Mexican stretched to his left to stop Andre-Pierre Gignac's long-range drive.

Ajaccio, 13th in the table, went close before half-time when Johan Cavalli's shot went just wide.

Ochoa then saved his team again on the hour when he denied Modou Sougou from point-blank range while Marseille midfielder Joey Barton shaved the post with 20 minutes to go.