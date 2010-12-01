Marseille extend lead despite stalemate

The French champions, who have not conceded a goal in their last four outings in all competitions, have 26 points from 15 games.

Second-placed Lille and third-placed Brest, who beat RC Lens 4-1 on Tuesday in another rescheduled game, both have 25 points.

At Marseille's Stade Velodrome, the hosts kept a clean sheet for a fourth game in a row in all competitions, although they failed to score for the first time since a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea in the Champions League in September.

Rennes got off to the best start but Jires Kembo Ekoko missed a penalty in the fifth minute after Steve Mandanda brought down Victor Hugo Montano.

The Marseille keeper made up for the mistake by saving Kembo Ekoko's attempt with a fine dive.

Rennes were barely a threat thereafter while Marseille increased the pressure, only for playmaker Lucho Gonzalez to blow a clear chance when he missed the target from close range with 17 minutes left.

Andre Ayew only had his chance in added time but his header just shaved Nicolas Douchez's post.

Elsewhere, St Etienne conceded a 1-1 draw at Valenciennes.