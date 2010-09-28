Marseille face Guingamp in League Cup
By app
PARIS - Holders Olympique Marseille will start their French League Cup campaign with a tricky last 16 trip to Brittany after the French champions were drawn against giantkillers Guingamp on Tuesday.
Marseille, like all French teams involved in European competitions, were granted a bye for the previous round.
Third division Guingamp, who won the French Cup in 2009, knocked out Stade Rennes in the previous round.
Troubled Olympique Lyon will host Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 leaders St Etienne were drawn at home to Girondins Bordeaux.
The ties will be played on October 26-27, with the final scheduled for April 23 at the Stade de France.
Draw in full:
Auxerre v Bastia
Montpellier HSC v AC Ajaccio
Olympique Lyon v Paris Saint-Germain
St Etienne v Girondins Bordeaux
Lille v Caen
Valenciennes v Boulogne
Guingamp v Olympique Marseille
Monaco v FC Lorient
