Marseille face Guingamp in League Cup

Marseille, like all French teams involved in European competitions, were granted a bye for the previous round.

Third division Guingamp, who won the French Cup in 2009, knocked out Stade Rennes in the previous round.

Troubled Olympique Lyon will host Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 leaders St Etienne were drawn at home to Girondins Bordeaux.

The ties will be played on October 26-27, with the final scheduled for April 23 at the Stade de France.

Draw in full:

Auxerre v Bastia

Montpellier HSC v AC Ajaccio

Olympique Lyon v Paris Saint-Germain

St Etienne v Girondins Bordeaux

Lille v Caen

Valenciennes v Boulogne

Guingamp v Olympique Marseille

Monaco v FC Lorient

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums