Marseille fine director for criticising Deschamps

"I remind every employee, whatever his status within the club, that they are bound by professional secrecy. Therefore, a financial sanction has been imposed on the sports director," Vincent Labrune said in a statement on the club's website.

Deschamps and Anigo have disagreed over control of the club's recruitment policy, local media have reported.

"I will not speak about things that I know of, that you know of and that many people know of," Deschamps told a news last Friday before Marseille's 2-0 victory over AC Ajaccio.

Anigo felt the remark was directed at him.

"He [Deschamps] should think twice before speaking instead of saying stupid things like this," Anigo told reporters on Saturday. "It is irresponsible."

Marseille have made a mediocre start to the season, wining only twice in 11 games. They lie 12th in the Ligue 1 standings, 14 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.