Marseille hint at PSG match boycott

The French Football League (LFP) last week banned away fans from attending clashes between the Ligue 1 champions and PSG, citing security fears after violence last season.

"The club decided to appeal the League's decision," OM said in a statement on their website overnight.

"If security conditions are not met for our fans, then the club reckons they are not met for the staff, the players and the officials."

The teams are scheduled to play in Paris on November 7 with the return match in Marseille in March.

Fans from the arch-rival clubs clashed in the streets of Marseille and then confronted police after their first game of last season was postponed hours before kick-off due to an outbreak of swine flu among the PSG team.

A clash between rival groups of PSG fans before the return match in Paris in February led to the fatal beating of a fan and prompted the club to stop selling tickets for away matches for the rest of the season.