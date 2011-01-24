Marseille move for Benzema 'a joke'

OM president Jean-Claude Dassier had told French TV channel M6 that the club could 'reasonably think' of a loan move for Benzema before backpedalling.

"It was humour," Dassier told Eurosport's website.

"We have finished (our business) in the transfer window. Nobody is considering recruiting. I said something stupid but that doesn't mean that you have to go on about it."

Benzema joined Real in 2009 but has struggled to make an impact, scoring only two goals in La Liga this season.