Marseille: Nkoulou fit to line up against Lille

Cameroon's Nkoulou had been spared for his team's Europa League home game against Fenerbahce, which Marseille lost 1-0 on Wednesday and were eliminated from the competition.

"He will play [against Lille]," coach Elie Baup was quoted as saying on the club's website on Friday.

Baup, however, is still monitoring Mathie Valbuena's fitness while the France forward battles with a lower back problem.