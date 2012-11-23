Marseille: Nkoulou fit to line up against Lille
By app
Centre-back Nicolas Nkoulou will return to the Olympique de Marseille squad to take on Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday after recovering from a groin problem.
Cameroon's Nkoulou had been spared for his team's Europa League home game against Fenerbahce, which Marseille lost 1-0 on Wednesday and were eliminated from the competition.
"He will play [against Lille]," coach Elie Baup was quoted as saying on the club's website on Friday.
Baup, however, is still monitoring Mathie Valbuena's fitness while the France forward battles with a lower back problem.
