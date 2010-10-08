Marseille president: Ban on away fans unfair
PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Olympique Marseille said a decision to ban away fans from their matches against Paris Saint-Germain was unfair.
"This decision is unfair to our fans. Our supporters travel everywhere in France and there are no incidents to report," Marseille president Jean-Claude Dassier told the club's website on Friday.
The French Football League (LFP) decided on Thursday to ban away fans from clashes between the Ligue 1 champions and PSG, citing security fears after violent clashes between rival fans last season.
PSG's response was more measured, with club president Robin Leproux telling sports daily L'Equipe: "We acknowledge the decision."
The teams are scheduled to play in Paris on November 7 with the return match in Marseille on March 19.
Fans from the arch-rival clubs clashed in the streets of Marseille and then confronted police after their first game of last season was postponed hours before kick-off due to an outbreak of swine flu in the PSG team.
A clash between rival groups of PSG fans before the teams' return match in Paris in February led to the fatal beating of a fan and prompted the club to stop selling tickets for away matches for the rest of the season.
