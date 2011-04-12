Martinez backs Torres to find form

The Blues signed Torres from Liverpool in January for a British record fee. However, Torres has failed to score since switching to the Stamford Bridge outfit, which has resulted in constant criticism for the Spain international.

Martinez, though, believes it is just a matter of time before Torres rediscovers his form and is confident the striker will become a long-term addition to Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

“I think Fernando Torres is going to be a fantastic signing for Chelsea, there’s no two ways about it,” Martinez told Absolute Radio.

“I think it’s a long-term signing, even his performance against Manchester United was very, very good, and it was just unfortunate that he couldn’t hit the back of the net. But his movement and his overall play was getting back to the old Fernando Torres.

“I’ve got no doubts that he’s going to be a cheap signing at the end of his contract,” he added.

By Vaishali Bhardwaj