Martinez dismisses Barcelona transfer talk

The young Spaniard has been attracting interest from across the continent following a series of impressive performances for the Basque outfit.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also believed to be tracking the 23-year-old.

However, Martinez has insisted he is happy at Athletic and is not averse to seeing out his contract at he San Mames.

"I don't see myself playing for Barcelona. I am very happy at Athletic. I have a contract until 2016 and the truth is that I see myself at Athletic [until then]," he told Antena 3.

"I've read a lot of things in the newspapers, but not everything that's being said is true. If we were to believe all the rumours, I'd have signed for seven different teams already."

Martinez has become an integral member of the Athletic starting XI, making 54 appearances as Los Leones secured a top-10 finish in La Liga and navigated their way to the final of both the Europa League and Copa del Rey.