Martinez set to complete Milan switch, says Porto president
Porto's president has said Jackson Martinez has chosen to move to Milan, who are set to pay €35 million for the striker.
Jackson Martinez appears set to complete a €35 million move to Milan after Porto's president confirmed the striker had chosen to join the Serie A side.
Colombia international Martinez has been heavily linked with a move away from Porto after scoring 67 league goals for the club in three seasons.
And Porto president Pinto da Costa is quoted as telling Porto Canal: "I've just learned that Jackson Martinez has chosen AC Milan.
"This is what he wants, I just want him to be happy. AC Milan will pay the €35million clause."
