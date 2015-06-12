Martinez set to complete Milan switch, says Porto president

Jackson Martinez appears set to complete a €35 million move to Milan after Porto's president confirmed the striker had chosen to join the Serie A side.

Colombia international Martinez has been heavily linked with a move away from Porto after scoring 67 league goals for the club in three seasons.

And Porto president Pinto da Costa is quoted as telling Porto Canal: "I've just learned that Jackson Martinez has chosen AC Milan.

"This is what he wants, I just want him to be happy. AC Milan will pay the €35million clause."