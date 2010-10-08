Matavz hits hat-trick as Slovenia stuff Faroes
By app
LJUBLJANA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Slovenia striker Tim Matavz struck a hat-trick to spur his side to a 5-1 win over the Faroe Islands in their Euro 2012 Group C qualifier on Friday.
The 21-year-old found the net after 25, 36 and 65 minutes before Milivoje Novakovic converted a penalty and Zlatko Dedic added a fifth to give Slovenia their first win of the campaign.
The victory put Slovenia level on four points with Northern Ireland, who drew 0-0 at home to Italy, and Serbia, who were surprisingly beaten 3-1 by visiting Estonia.
Italy are top with seven points ahead of the Estonians with six while the Faroes, who got a late consolation goal through Christian Mourisen in added time, are bottom without a point.
