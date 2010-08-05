Matsui keen to quit Grenoble

Matsui, who helped Japan reach the last 16 of this year's World Cup in South Africa, told the French newspaper L'Equipe his preferred destination would be Paris, Lyon or Bordeaux.



"At 29, I'm not going to stay in the second division. That's normal," the former St Etienne player said.

"I've discussed Paris, Lyon and Bordeaux with my agent but I know it might be hard to establish myself at those clubs as there is so much competition."

Matsui added: "I would like stay in Ligue 1 with a good club. I hope Grenoble don't ask for too much money."

The Japanese player would not rule out a move to another league but did reject the option of playing in Italy, claiming that Serie A was too dull.

"Italy is not for me," he said. "It lacks spectacle. I only go there as a tourist."

