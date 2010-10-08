Matthaus begins Bulgaria reign with victory
CARDIFF, Wales, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Bulgaria coach Lothar Matthaus enjoyed a winning start to his tenure with a second-half goal from Ivelin Popov securing a 1-0 victory over Wales in their Euro 2012 Group G qualifier on Friday.
Popov put a smile the face of Germany's former World Cup-winning captain, appointed last month to replace Stanimir Stoilov, when he broke clear and netted with a shot that went in off the post three minutes after the break.
The away victory revived Bulgaria's chances of reaching the finals after back-to-back defeats by England and Montenegro which led to Stoilov's resignation.
Wales defender Chris Gunter was shown a straight red card in the fifth minute of stoppage time to complete an unhappy first game in charge for Wales caretaker coach Brian Flynn.
