Matthaus begins Bulgaria reign with victory

Popov put a smile the face of Germany's former World Cup-winning captain, appointed last month to replace Stanimir Stoilov, when he broke clear and netted with a shot that went in off the post three minutes after the break.

The away victory revived Bulgaria's chances of reaching the finals after back-to-back defeats by England and Montenegro which led to Stoilov's resignation.

Wales defender Chris Gunter was shown a straight red card in the fifth minute of stoppage time to complete an unhappy first game in charge for Wales caretaker coach Brian Flynn.