Mauri signs new one-year contract with Lazio

The 34-year-old was due to be out of contract next month after eight-and-a-half seasons in the Italian capital.

However, despite making only eight league starts last term, he has now agreed terms on an extension.

The player took to Twitter to convey his delight after the news was communicated by Lazio.

"Together again... proud of you, and this shirt I'm wearing. Proud to represent our colours," he wrote.

"Forza Lazio forever!"

Lazio finished ninth in Serie A last season, two points shy of the final European qualifying spot.