Maxi denies Newell's transfer talk

The Argentina international began his career with La Lepra in 1999 and enjoyed three-years with the club, netting 20 goals in 57 appearances.

Reports on Thursday suggested that the 31-year-old would be following Dirk Kuyt, who has joined Fenerbache, out of the exit door.

With just 12 months left to run on his current deal, the Reds are thought to be keen to cash in on Maxi rather than lose him for nothing next summer.

And after appearing to wave goodbye to the Liverpool fans during the club’s 4-1 win over Chelsea in May, it was believed the former Atletico Madrid ace had made his final appearance for the Merseysiders.

However, despite being spotted in Rosario, Maxi has denied that any deal has been agreed that would see him return to his homeland.

"I do not know where these things come from. I have one year left on my contract at Liverpool and did not talk to anybody," he told Ole newspaper.