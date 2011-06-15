Maxi dreaming of Argentina return

The former Espanyol star joined Liverpool from Atletico Madrid on a free trasnfer in January 2010 and, although his career got off to a slow start at Anfield, he enjoyed a successful second-half of last season under Kenny Dalglish which saw him score two hat-tricks in three games.

However, the 30-year-old, who is currently in Argentina on holiday, has not hidden his desire to return to Newell’s Old Boys and having already held talks with the club’s president Guillermo Lorente, he hopes that the two clubs can come to an agreement.

“When I left here, I knew I was coming back,” he told La Capital.

“The president [Lorente] called me [about rejoining] and I told him 'yes'.

“Now it all depends on the contract I have with Liverpool, that maybe can be loosened a little.”

ByMatt Maltby