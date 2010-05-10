Maxwell sidelined for three weeks

Maxwell was injured in Barca's 3-2 victory at Sevilla on Saturday, but was already suspended for the league decider at home to Real Valladolid next Sunday.

A win for Pep Guardiola's side will see them retain their La Liga crown, as they lead Real Madrid by one point with one round of matches left to play. Real are away to Malaga.

