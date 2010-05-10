Maxwell sidelined for three weeks
By app
MADRID - Barcelona's Brazilian defender Maxwell has been ruled out for three weeks with a torn muscle in his right leg, the La Liga club said on Monday.
Maxwell was injured in Barca's 3-2 victory at Sevilla on Saturday, but was already suspended for the league decider at home to Real Valladolid next Sunday.
A win for Pep Guardiola's side will see them retain their La Liga crown, as they lead Real Madrid by one point with one round of matches left to play. Real are away to Malaga.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.