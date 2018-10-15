Mbappe leaves red-faced Dembele on his backside
Kylian Mbappe's filthy piece of skill in training ahead of France's Nations League match against Germany left Ousmane Dembele on the ground.
Kylian Mbappe has left many of his opponents red-faced and France team-mate Ousmane Dembele unfortunately joined that list.
Mbappe's filthy piece of skill during training ahead of France's Nations League match against Germany put Dembele on the ground.
World Cup winner and Paris Saint-Germain teenager Mbappe showed no mercy, lifting the ball over Dembele with the outside of his boot – leaving the France squad in hysterics.
There is just no stopping the 19-year-old sensation at the moment.
Même au toro il faut se méfier de ! October 14, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.