Mbia sidelined for six weeks with broken foot
By app
MARSEILLE - Olympique Marseille defender Stephane Mbia will be out for at least six weeks after breaking his foot, the French club said in a statement on Monday.
The Cameroon international suffered the injury in Sunday's game at Auxerre, Marseille's second straight 2-2 draw in the new Ligue 1 campaign.
The French big guns have all made average starts to the season and Olympique Lyon, already without playmaker Yoann Gourcuff, were hit with news on Monday that centre-back Cris would miss the coming matches with a thigh problem.
