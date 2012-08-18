McClaren's Twente maintain 100 percent start

Twente have two wins from two games, having scored five goals and conceded one.

PSV Eindhoven recovered from their opening defeat at RKC Waalwijk by thrashing Roda JC Kerkrade 5-0.

Kevin Strootman headed them in front after 13 minutes and Ola Toivonen doubled the lead in the 49th.

Abel Tamata, on loan from PSV, put through his own net 13 minutes from time before Jeremain Lens and Georginio Wijnaldum completed the rout.

Joris Mathijsen was sent off on his debut for Ronald Koeman's Feyenoord as they were held 1-1 at home by Heerenveen who are coached by Marco van Basten.

Mathijsen received his marching orders 14 minutes from time for a professional foul on Filip Djuricic that gave the Heerenveen player the chance to open the scoring from the penalty spot.

Ruben Schaken equalised for Feyenoord with seven minutes to go after a solo run that took him past three defenders.

Bart van Hintum missed an injury-time penalty for promoted Zwolle as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Vitesse Arnhem.

Renato Ibarra scored the only goal for Vitesse after 63 minutes.