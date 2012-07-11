McDermott: No Reading interest in Defoe

The Royals have been busy strengthening this summer following the acquisitions of Pavel Pogrebnyak, Garath McCleary, Danny Guthrie and Nicky Shorey.

Recent reports have suggested that the recently promoted Premier League side were to lodge a £10 million bid for the England international.

However, when quizzed on whether he was interested in the 29-year-old striker, McDermott told the Reading Post: "No."

And when pressed on if the Royals had been in contact with Spurs over the availability of Defoe, McDermott added: "I don't know to be honest with you.

"[Director of football] Nick [Hammond] might have spoken to [Spurs chairman] Daniel Levy, he speaks to him quite regularly."