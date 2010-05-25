Meghni ruled out of World Cup

A decision on the Lazio player was made after another medical examination on Tuesday, the Algerian Football Federation said in a statement on their website.

Meghni has struggled with the injury since November but Algeria made a concerted effort to get him fit for the tournament in South Africa, including sending the 26-year-old to Qatar for specialist treatment last month.

Meghni, a former French junior international who switched allegiance to Algeria last year, was a likely starter for the north Africans at the June 11 to July 11 finals, where they are in a group with England, Slovenia and the United States.

"The assessment made by the doctors shows that despite the exceptional will and courage of the player... and all measures taken by the federation to provide for the best possible care, he cannot unfortunately take part in the next World Cup."

Meghni will now have surgery on the patellar tendon in his left knee, the statement added.

