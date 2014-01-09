Mel appointed West Brom's new head coach
West Brom have appointed Spaniard Pepe Mel as their new head coach on an 18-month deal.
The appointment ends Albion's search for a successor to Steve Clarke, who was relieved of his duties after the Premier League defeat at Cardiff City on December 14, with Keith Downing taking caretaker charge.
Several names were linked with the top job at The Hawthorns, but Albion have turned to Mel, a man out of work since being sacked by La Liga outfit Real Betis last month.
