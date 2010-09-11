Melbourne Heart targets Ronaldo deal

"We're in the embryonic stages at the moment," chief executive of the club Scott Munn was quoted as saying by the Herald Sun newspaper.

The 33-year-old striker, who was part of two World Cup winning teams and now plays for Corinthians in Brazil, would earn $92,660 per match if the deal materialised, the report said.

"We're aware that his contract is nearing the end and we have had some contact and conversations with relation to Ronaldo and a possible stint with us," Munn said.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums