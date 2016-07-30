Trending

Meli makes Sporting loan switch

By

Marcelo Meli will spend the 2016-17 season on loan from Boca Juniors to Sporting CP.

Sporting CP have confirmed the season-long loan signing of Boca Juniors midfielder Marcelo Meli.

The Primera Liga club announced the deal, which includes a purchase option, on Saturday, two weeks ahead of the new league campaign.

Meli, 24, signed for Boca from Colon in 2014.

Jorge Jesus' side will be looking to end a 14-year wait to lift the top-flight crown.

 