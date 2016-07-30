Meli makes Sporting loan switch
Marcelo Meli will spend the 2016-17 season on loan from Boca Juniors to Sporting CP.
Sporting CP have confirmed the season-long loan signing of Boca Juniors midfielder Marcelo Meli.
The Primera Liga club announced the deal, which includes a purchase option, on Saturday, two weeks ahead of the new league campaign.
Meli, 24, signed for Boca from Colon in 2014.
Jorge Jesus' side will be looking to end a 14-year wait to lift the top-flight crown.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.