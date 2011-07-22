Melo moves to Galatasaray on loan

Juventus said the Turkish club would pay them 1.5 million euros for a one-year loan with an option to buy the 28-year-old for 13 million euros.

His departure came one day after Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, who like Felipe Melo is a tough tackler but is considered more refined than the Brazilian on the ball, confirmed he was joining Juventus.

Prone to yellow and red cards, Felipe Melo became a regular for Brazil under former coach Dunga but many were worried about his tendency to get sent off.

Felipe Melo said before last year's World Cup that he was aware of the danger, yet was still dismissed for stamping on an opponent during the second half of the quarter-final defeat by the Netherlands when he also put through his own goal.

He has not played for Brazil under Dunga's successor Mano Menezes.