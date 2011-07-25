Menez seals move to PSG
By app
PARIS - Paris Saint-Germain have signed France forward Jeremy Menez from AS Roma on a three-year deal, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.
The 24-year-old, who won the first of his five caps for France in a friendly against Norway last August, had joined Roma from Monaco in 2008.
PSG have also signed midfielder Blaise Matuidi from St Etienne on a three-year deal.
The two players are the first to join the club since Brazilian Leonardo became director of football on July 13.
