Mensah joins Atletico

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of Bernard Mensah from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes.

Mensah has signed a six-year deal in Madrid, though the Ghana international midfielder will immediately be loaned to La Liga neighbours Getafe for the 2015-16 campaign.

The 20-year-old, who reportedly attracted interest from Manchester United, starred in his first season for Vitoria, scoring five goals in 30 matches as the club finished fifth in Primeira Liga last term.

Mensah is Atletico's fifth signing of the close-season, joining Jackson Martinez, Luciano Vietto, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco and Stefan Savic.