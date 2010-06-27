Merkel moved by German win

Merkel and Cameron took time out from the Group of 20 summit in Toronto to watch the second half of the game on television.

"I am still very moved," Merkel said. "I can only say congratulations to the team. Keep on going."

Her analysis of the game: "I think today legs and heads were working very well."

Merkel said Cameron congratulated her after Germany's 4-1 victory over England in South Africa.

"There was a very nice sportive atmosphere among the Germans and the British G20 participants who watched the game," she said.

