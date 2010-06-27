Merkel moved by German win
By app
TORONTO - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who watched part of Sunday's German World Cup victory over England with British Prime Minister David Cameron, said she was moved by the result.
Merkel and Cameron took time out from the Group of 20 summit in Toronto to watch the second half of the game on television.
"I am still very moved," Merkel said. "I can only say congratulations to the team. Keep on going."
Her analysis of the game: "I think today legs and heads were working very well."
Merkel said Cameron congratulated her after Germany's 4-1 victory over England in South Africa.
"There was a very nice sportive atmosphere among the Germans and the British G20 participants who watched the game," she said.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.