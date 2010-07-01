Messi misses Argentina training

Messi turned out for training but coach Diego Maradona decided to send the World Player of the Year back indoors as a precaution, team spokesman Andres Ventura told reporters covering the final part of the session which was open.

The 23-year-old Barcelona forward is expected to be fit for Saturday's match at Green Point Stadium.

Argentina have won all four matches in the tournament to reach the last eight but Messi has so far failed to score.

