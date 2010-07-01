Messi misses Argentina training
By app
PRETORIA - Lionel Messi missed Argentina's practice due to a head cold on Thursday, 48 hours before the World Cup quarter-final against Germany in Cape Town.
Messi turned out for training but coach Diego Maradona decided to send the World Player of the Year back indoors as a precaution, team spokesman Andres Ventura told reporters covering the final part of the session which was open.
The 23-year-old Barcelona forward is expected to be fit for Saturday's match at Green Point Stadium.
Argentina have won all four matches in the tournament to reach the last eight but Messi has so far failed to score.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.