Messi named in Barca squad

The Argentina forward has not been given the go-ahead to return to action by medical staff yet, but trained with the team on Monday and will fly to Russia, the club said on their website.

GEAR:Get Messi on the back of your new Barca/Argentina shirt and save 10%

The world player of the year has missed Barca's last two league games after suffering ankle ligament damage away to Atletico Madrid a week ago.

French defender Eric Abidal also returned to the squad after a few days off to attend to a personal matter but full-back Adriano Correia missed out with a thigh strain.

Last year's semi-finalists play Rubin Kazan in Group D on Wednesday.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums