Messi, Puyol and Afellay in King's Cup squad
By app
MADRID - Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola has called up new signing Ibrahim Afellay for the first time while Lionel Messi and Carles Puyol return to the squad for Wednesday's King's Cup last 16 second leg at Athletic Bilbao.
Argentina forward Messi is available after returning from an extended holiday and Spain defender Puyol has recovered more quickly than expected from a leg muscle injury picked up in a friendly between Catalunya and Honduras at the end of last month, the club said on their website.
The pair missed Sunday's 2-1 home La Liga win over Levante.
Netherlands midfielder Afellay, bought last month from PSV Eindhoven for 3 million euros, could make his debut for the 2009 Cup winners against Bilbao in what will be Guardiola's 150th match in charge.
The Basque club, who lost 4-1 to Barca in the 2009 final, held the league leaders to a 0-0 draw in last month's first leg at the Nou Camp.
