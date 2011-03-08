Mexico to open Gold Cup in Dallas

The United States, who are hosting the quadrennial event from June 5-25, will kick-start their campaign aginst border rivals Canada in Detroit, after the pools and match schedule were released on Tuesday.

The tournament, for North America, Central America and the Caribbean, features 12 teams, split into three groups of four.

The top eight will advance to the knockout phase with the eventual winner to represent CONCACAF at the 2013 Confederations Cup in Brazil.

Five-time winners Mexico were drawn alongside El Salvador, Costa Rica and Cuba in Group A, who will open the tournament in a double-header at Texas on June 5.

Honduras, who represented the region at last year's World Cup in South Africa, are strong favourites to top Group B ahead of Guatemala, Jamaica and Grenada.

Bob Bradley's U.S. team, who won their fourth Gold Cup in 2007, should have little trouble emerging from a relatively easy Group C that includes Canada, Panama and Guadeloupe.

The tournament, played in 13 stadiums and 11 cities across the United States, climaxes with the final on June 25 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.