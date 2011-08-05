Mexico recalls four players from doping affair

Five players had tested positive for clenbuterol and were booted out of the Gold Cup in June but they escaped punishment from the country's football association because they ingested the banned substance accidentally by eating tainted meat.

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, defender Francisco Rodriguez and midfielders Antonio Naelson "Sinha" and Christian Bermudez were named in the squad on Thursday. Defender Edgar Duenas was not named part of the squad.

Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez was not included in the squad named by coach Jose Manuel de la Torre, whose team beat the United States 4-2 in the Gold Cup final on June 25.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Guillermo Ochoa (Ajaccio)

Defenders: Efrain Juarez (Real Zaragoza), Francisco Rodriguez (VfB Stuttgart), Hector Moreno (Espanyol), Carlos Salcido (Fulham), Rafael Marquez (New York Red Bulls), Jorge Torres Nilo (Tigres UANL), Paul Aguilar (America)

Midfielders: Gerardo Torrado, Israel Castro (both Cruz Azul), Jesus Zavala (Monterrey), Pablo Barrera (West Ham United), Antonio Naelson "Sinha" (Toluca), Andres Guardado (Deportivo Coruna), Christian Bermudez (Atlante)

Forwards: Giovani Dos Santos (Real Santander), Oribe Peralta (Santos Laguna), Omar Arellano (Guadalajara), Javier Aquino (Cruz Azul)