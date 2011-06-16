Miccichè: Pastore will stay at Palermo

The Argentine playmaker is currently one of the hottest young properties in European football, with Juventus, AC Milan, Barcelona and Real Madrid also thought to be monitoring his progress.

But Miccichè believes none of the interested parties will be willing to match the €50 million asking price placed upon Pastore’s head by the club’s president Maurizio Zamparini, and as a result he is confident the 21-year-old will remain in Sicily for the time being.

“I think it would be good for him to stay here with us and I believe he will,” Miccichè told Italian television station Telecolor.

“In my opinion, it will be extremely difficult to find a club which is willing to spend the kind of money that the President wants for Pastore.”

By Liam Twomey