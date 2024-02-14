Michael Olise to join, with Evan Ferguson adding depth up front: Manchester United's dream first five signings under Dan Ashworth

Newcastle United football director Dan Ashworth is said to be heading out of St. James Park and on his way to Manchester United.

The 52-year-old is the leading candidate to take on an inaugural role as sporting director with the Red Devils, as INEOS once again attempt to rehaul the club's footballing department.

United have often been criticised for their recruitment strategies in the modern era, with the likes of Donny van de Beek, Memphis Depay and Jadon Sancho all failing to live up to expectations. Tasked with perhaps changing the conversation around recruitment, we here at FourFourTwo have analysed five players Ashworth could look to bring in to help stabilise the fortunes of Erik ten Hag's side moving forward…

5 signings Manchester United could make under Dan Ashworth: 1. Michael Olise

Having long been touted with a move to the Theatre of Dreams, Michael Olise's performances for Crystal Palace have often caught the eye.

At 22, the attacking midfielder has plenty of potential to take his game to the next level and often hits high metrics for being one of the Eagles' best performers year in, and year out.

Injuries have hampered his effect on Roy Hodgson's side this season but in just 11 outings, he has scored six goals and registered three assists in a team struggling at the lower ends of the Premier League table.

Able to play as a number eight or ten, his flexibility in midfield could help Ten Hag's current conundrum and also provide further cover for the ageing Casemiro and the never-ending engine of Bruno Fernandes.

2. Evan Ferguson

Brighton forward Evan Ferguson has enjoyed a breakthrough spell at the Amex Stadium so far and it appears only a matter of time before one of Europe's top clubs starts to swoon around him.

The Republic of Ireland international began his career in Dublin and moved to Brighton back in 2021 from Bohemians.

Still only 19, Ferguson stands at an imposing 6ft tall and has the all-around skillset that makes him one of the most feared forwards in the Premier League.

United brought Rasmus Hojlund to the club last summer and the Dane has had to bear the weight of the attacking pressure at United due to Anthony Martial's continuous injury problems.

Ferguson would be a shrewd addition and would secure the Red Devils attacking for at least the next ten years...

3. Joachim Andersen

Something of a left-field shout, but Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen continues to be one of the Premier League's best in multiple defensive departments.

A solid performer at both Fulham and now at Selhurst Park, Andersen's reading of the game has been likened to that of Harry Maguire but also his ability to play out from the back which suits the style Ten Hag is trying to build.

Another play perhaps destined for a move away from Palace should Roy Hodgson's time at the club come to an end sooner rather than later, the Dane wouldn't break the bank too given United's close restrictions at present with FFP.

4. Roony Bardghji

Having scored against United in the UEFA Champions League earlier this season, the name Roony Bardghji continues to be on the lips of most around Europe.

At just 18, the Sweden Under-21 international would be direct competition for Antony over on the right of Ten Hag's midfield and could flourish under his guidance.

Direct, skilful and full of pace, Bardghji's ball-carrying is also a huge facet to his game something in which former Ajax man Antony often struggles to do given the one-footed nature of his game.

Destined seemingly for a move elsewhere from Danish side FC Copenhagen, Ashworth is known for identifying the next big thing and a move to Manchester could mark the start of a stunning career for Roony.

5. Teun Koopmeiners

Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners continues to prove his worth as one of the most decorated defensive midfielders in Europe at present.

At 25, the Dutch man has continued to impress in Serie A again this season and would be the perfect partner for emerging talent Kobbie Mainoo.

Able to find the back of the net too, Koopmeiners has eight goals and four assists in 27 outings this season and is a superb ball-winner that would be an easy replacement for the ageing Casemiro.

His pass completion rates year-on-year marking him as one of the best around and Ten Hag would be silly not to at least advice Ashworth to enquire about a player not likely to cost the club as much in wages at the former Real Madrid man currently on the books.

