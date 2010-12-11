Michel named new Equatorial Guinea coach

The 63-year-old Michel takes charge of the tiny former Spanish colony, who will co-host the 2012 African Nations Cup finals with Gabon.

It is the first time they will play in the bi-annual continental championship.

"My ambition is to create a solid team that will be able to compete," said Michel at the contact signing ceremony.

Equatorial Guinea are ranked 167th in the world and have lost their last 10 internationals.

They have been without a coach since August when they fire former Paraguay international Carlos Diarte.

The country has only played international football since 1986 and first competed in the World Cup qualifiers for the 2002 finals in Asia.

They have won only six competitive internationals.

Moving to Malabo continues a nomadic career for Michel, both a former captain and coach of his country before embarking on a nomadic career coaching in 10 different countries.

Michel coached France, Cameroon, Morocco and the Ivory Coast at four World Cup finals. His last job was with Morocco's Raja Casablanca.