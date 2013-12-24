Michu to miss six weeks after ankle surgery
Swansea City boss Michael Laudrup has confirmed talismanic striker Michu requires ankle surgery and is expected to be out for six weeks.
The Spaniard was sent for a scan on Monday, which confirmed the need for an operation on his right ankle.
"It's not good news," said Laudrup. "Unfortunately it has been confirmed that he will need an operation.
"It can be done in the next week and he should be back playing in around a month and a half."
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.